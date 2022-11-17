A jury found a Victoria man guilty Thursday of sexually abusing one of two children he was accused of assaulting.
Ruben Gonzales Mendoza, 53, was arrested during the first week of June 2019 on warrants charging him with two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and two counts of indecency with a child by exposure.
Mendoza was later indicted on the two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old.
Closing arguments in the case began Thursday morning, after three days of testimony.
Defense attorney Brent Dornburg called the prosecution’s case “a mess,” noting that jurors heard conflicting testimony.
”We’ve heard different accounts of the same event,” he said. “The state brought you this mess.” He also called the state’s case “complicated and convoluted.”
One victim testified earlier in the week that Mendoza began sexually assaulting her when she was 10 or 11 years old, raping her repeatedly in the back seat of his car, usually in “their secret spot” after dark in Riverside Park. The Victoria Advocate does not identify victims of sexual crimes.
The rape did occur one time in daylight, Assistant District Attorney Zachary Miles said, also in the back seat of Mendoza’s car, in a Walgreens parking lot in Victoria.
”He was proud of himself, (the victim) said,” Miles added. “He said, ‘I can’t believe I got away with that.’”
Dornburg said there was no DNA evidence to support either charge, and he suggested one child “made up the story to save her own hide” after her mother caught her looking at pornography on her cell phone.
Dornburg further said, before he closed, it was “unfair” the state would get the last say during closing arguments.
Miles took issue with that.
”Is it fair that (the victims’) first sexual experiences are crimes?” he said to the jury.
He said the girls were not deflecting from their troubles but rather Mendoza was trying to deflect blame from himself.
”Think about the sick, awful, disgusting things he did to these two little girls. He’s a predator,” Miles said. “He sexually abused two girls over a substantial period of time. I am asking for justice in this case.”
Mendoza gave a promise ring to his victim and sent her inappropriate texts, behaving as if the “child was his girlfriend,” Miles said.
In the texts, which were displayed during closing arguments, he called her “bae” and said he couldn’t wait to hold her. Emojis of brides and grooms were attached, as well as see-no-evil, speak-no-evil, hear-no-evil monkeys. Miles said Mendoza was telling his child victim to keep their secret.
Miles said the jury should not consider whether the victim thought of herself as being in a “relationship” with Mendoza.
”A child cannot consent to a sexual relationship,” he said. “That’s the law.”
The jury deliberated for just over four hours before they returned with their verdict.
District Judge Bobby Bell revoked Mendoza’s bond, and he was returned to custody at the Victoria County Jail.
The sentencing phase will begin 9 a.m. Friday. Dornburg said he expects to present witnesses for the defense.