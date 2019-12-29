We are at the time of year when everyone talks about New Year Resolutions.
Resolutions are easy to make. Take, for example, eating only healthy foods and walking three miles a day. I resolved not to make that resolution many years ago. I kept that resolution.
As Environmental Services director for the City of Victoria, it is natural that I would urge you to make a resolution regarding the environment. This is not a resolution that requires you to give up your car or resolve not to touch a plastic bottle again. There are simple steps that every person in Victoria can take and cumulatively make a big difference.
We talk about recycling to protect natural resources such as recycled paper saves trees. Your recycling efforts also save valuable space in the landfill.
The City of Victoria owns a landfill on Farm-to-Market Road 1686. Landfills are expensive. We work hard to maximize the life of that landfill, and we take proper precautions to protect the water and air around the landfill. Once land is used as a disposal site, it cannot be used for any other purpose for many generations to come.
We get a little preachy when we talk about making certain everyone is recycling correctly. When a recycling bin is emptied into a truck, the contents should be ready to go to the recycling center. If the contents of a bin overly contaminate what is on the truck, the entire load may be destined for the landfill. A contaminate can be a plastic bag, Styrofoam cup, an oilcan, food, cooking oil or any number of other things that don’t belong in the green and yellow bin.
Your resolution can be to make certain that you recycle right.
Here’s another resolution.
Many people think of litter as an unsightly mess, but do not really think in terms of it being an environmental nightmare. The blowing grocery bag can end up strangling a bird or injuring wildlife. It also can end up in a drainage outfall that goes to the Guadalupe River and on to the bays where a turtle can be entangled or sea life can ingest it and die.
Not all litter is the result of people deliberately throwing trash out of a car window. Litter can be the result of leaving things loose in the bed of a pickup truck. When our City of Victoria Adopt-a-Highway volunteers were doing a recent cleanup project along Loop 463, we picked up what clearly was debris blown from the backs of trucks or dropped off trailers. There were many plastic bags from retailers that no doubt blew out of vehicles and shopping carts.
Here’s a resolution idea: Secure your stuff so it does not blow out of your vehicle.
These are resolutions that require little effort but make a huge difference in helping Mother Nature have a Happy New Year.
