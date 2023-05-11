Another skunk from the Mission Valley area has tested positive for rabies, according to Animal Services.
The skunk is the third from that area and the second from the Mission Oaks neighborhood to test positive in recent weeks, according to a news release issued Thursday.
For more information about rabies and how to protect yourself and your pets, please
visit the Texas Department of Health webpage: https://www.dshs.texas.gov/rabies.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 10 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and an immigration detainer.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers May 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a failure to identify by intentionally giving false information case.
VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 10 on suspicion of theft of property between $30,000-$150,000.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated BAC greater than 0.15 case.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victtoria man by officers May 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria woman by deputies May 10 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria man by officers May 11 on a Waller County warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 11 on a Goliad County warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 11 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and two Class C misdemeanors.