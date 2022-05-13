Smoke alarm at Walgreens on North Navarro
Firefighters were dispatched to a smoke alarm at the Walgreens on North Navarro Street in Victoria on Friday.

 Tamara Diaz | tdiaz@vicad.com

Firefighters went to a Victoria Walgreens after a smoke alarm sounded Friday afternoon.

There was no fire, but an air-conditioning unit appeared to have malfunctioned at the Walgreens, 2701 N. Navarro St., about 4:30 p.m., said Battalion Chief Jeff Cowan.

The smoke was probably caused by a belt burnout in the air-conditioning unit on the roof of the building.

No one was injured, he said.

Tamara covers the public safety beat for the Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6597 or tdiaz@vicad.com.

Public Safety Reporter

Tamara covers crime and courts as the public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate.

