Firefighters went to a Victoria Walgreens after a smoke alarm sounded Friday afternoon.
There was no fire, but an air-conditioning unit appeared to have malfunctioned at the Walgreens, 2701 N. Navarro St., about 4:30 p.m., said Battalion Chief Jeff Cowan.
The smoke was probably caused by a belt burnout in the air-conditioning unit on the roof of the building.
No one was injured, he said.
