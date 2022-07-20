A man who smuggled a Honduran woman found dead in 2018 could face state murder charges in Victoria County.
District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said the investigation into the death of Heidy Yosselin Brizuela-Contreras, 20, is ongoing, evidence is being reviewed, and the case will ultimately be presented to a grand jury.
Court documents have shed light on what happened to Brizuela-Contreras in the days leading up to her death. Her body was discovered by a landowner May 28, 2018, in a remote area of Victoria County.
In Texas, grand juries are composed of 12 local people who decide whether enough evidence exists to bring a felony indictment.
A prosecutor presents evidence to a grand jury, so they can decide whether to bring charges against the accused, in this case against Bahena-Garcia.
If a grand jury decides the evidence is sufficient, then an indictment will be issued, and Bahena-Garcia could be tried for Brizuela-Contreras' death.
If the grand jury decides there is insufficient evidence, then the case does not move forward.
Bahena-Garcia will still serve his sentence in federal prison for human smuggling.
He has admitted he smuggled Brizuela-Contreras into the United States.
Bahena-Garcia pleaded guilty Nov. 21, 2021, to human smuggling in federal district court .
He was sentenced to 252 months in federal prison on July 5 as a result of the federal case.
