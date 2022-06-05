The summer edition of Discover 361 magazine planned for today's newspaper has been delayed a week due to shipping delays. It will be distributed in the Sunday, June 12, newspaper.
But beginning today, if you'd like to have an early look the e-edition is available online at Discover361.com.
We apologize for the print edition delay and hope you enjoy today's sneak preview.
— Keith W. Kohn, Executive Editor
