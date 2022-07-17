Business is booming in the sneaker culture. Twenty-six vendors, selling vintage sneakers, clothing, sports cards and art, hit the Crossroads on Sunday in the first volume of what organizers hope will become the annual Soul to Sole sneaker sale in Victoria.

Founder Andy Cardona, also known as "Soul to Sole," organized the event at the Hilton Garden Inn, 123 Huvar St.

Cardona is from the Victoria area and has been selling vintage sneakers for years at events in San Antonio, Houston and Corpus Christi, he said.

"The sneaker culture here in Victoria has grown and caught up finally," Cardona said. "I know a lot of people from the different areas around Victoria who sell shoes and vintage clothing. I thought it was just about time something like this happen here in Victoria."

In the first half-hour of the event, alone, well over 100 people had stopped by, Cardona estimated. Vendors selling items at the event came from all over the Crossroads, as well as from San Antonio, Houston and Corpus Christi.

Every sort of sneaker imaginable seemed to be on hand, as well as other clothing and works of art.

Cardona displayed one pair of metallic silver Kobe Bryant Adidas from the year 2000, among other vintage Nike and Adidas sneakers.

Representatives of Victoria business Casa De Luna, were on hand. Casa De Luna, at 209 S. Main St., sold laser-cut-out wood work, including colorful pieces of Anime, DC, Marvel and Disney characters.

Another business, Bearded Villain Customs of Victoria, was on hand with lanyards, bracelets and car fresheners, as well as sneakers. In addition, Trinity Sports Cards of Victoria worked a couple tables full of its products.

Young entrepreneur and artist Thomas Alvarado, had a table filled with drawings and paintings he created.

Cardona said he hopes to make the event an annual occurrence and to add more artists to the venue.

"We see a lot collectors," Cardona said. "People love to buy vintage shoes and clothes. We sell some vintage shoes for upwards of thousands of dollars and we have vintage shirts that run for a couple hundred dollars. Its really what the kids are into these days."