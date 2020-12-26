Local retailers in Victoria are breathing a sigh of relief as the holiday shopping season comes to a close, but many say online shopping is here to stay.
"It is coming in waves now, but I feel like our store is close to empty for the first time in a while," said Kendall Bradley, who was working in the Victoria Mall on Saturday. "Online has been busy, though."
"We broke records this year, even with everything," McKayla Marthiljonni said.
Bradley and Marthiljonni work at Deep Southern Root, an Edna-based boutique with a second location in the mall that sells clothing with a "touch of Western flair."
Since the beginning of the pandemic shutdowns in March, local businesses like theirs have branched out into online sales to adapt. Bradley and Marthiljonni said that the online marketplace was a big hit with customers.
"I think the customers have really liked it," Bradley said.
Although a change in how they sell products was nearly unavoidable given the shutdowns, they said, it also inspired them to utilize social media to market their products.
"During the shutdown, we started a TikTok and have been posting to get the word out," Bradley said. "It gets a few thousand views and has been a fun way to promote given how this year has been."
National chains, including Hallmark, which is known for selling greeting cards and holiday-themed items, have also felt the brunt of the holiday season and have rolled out processes to speed up online shopping for customers.
"We started our ship-from-store process a couple of months ago, and it has kept us very busy," said Stephanie Mireles, who has worked at the Hallmark mall location for more than three years. "It has been a difficult year with the changes."
She said at the peak of the shopping season, more than 30 people would usually fill store. It has been different this year, she said, but not any less busy.
"We are busy for a little bit longer after Christmas because we put a bunch of Christmas products on sale," she said. "After that, I will be glad to be done with 2020. Hopefully, next year is easier on us."
For Lily Grace, a boutique based out of Goliad, the pandemic forced a shift to online sales during the opening of a new location in the Victoria Mall.
"We are pretty small, so it has been very busy for us with online and now having two locations," owner Lisa Abercrombie said. "The other stores have said it is slower, but it has been steady for us."
Abercrombie said she plans to maintain an online presence after the COVID-19 pandemic has become manageable.
"Our customers have really appreciated the option, so we'll keep it going," she said. "It is part of the business now."
