During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, there weren’t many positive conversations about education.
Schools closed. Kids had to learn and study from home, and once they returned to school, they and their teachers had to deal with the realities of living through a pandemic alongside the already-difficult world of teaching and learning.
Texas’ government took that uncertainty and difficulty into account, and the Texas Education Agency didn’t rate a single district or campus for the agency’s usually annual accountability ratings in 2020 or 2021.
The agency resumed those ratings on Monday, and the 2022 results suggest that even amidst all the noise and difficulty of COVID-19, some schools in the Crossroads didn’t just survive the pandemic, but are even better than they were three years ago.
Multiple campuses in the area jumped multiple letter grades between 2019 and 2022.
Their principals attribute the improvements to a number of factors, but there were a few common explanations, including culture changes, curriculum adjustments and a focus on bringing students into the data-tracking process.
Yorktown Elementary, whose rating jumped from an F in 2019 to a B in the most recent round of ratings, introduced a new phonics-based curriculum in order to help students who returned from virtual learning reading below grade level, according to its principal, Laura Patek.
Phonics-focused curricula teach students how to “decode” words in the passage they’re reading by understanding how letters and combinations of letters sound.
Campuses in Bloomington ISD, which itself jumped from a D to a B, adopted the practice of “double blocking” some subjects, meaning students would get double the instruction in subjects they were struggling with.
Biology classes, one of the high school courses students take STAAR end-of-course tests for, was double blocked at Bloomington High, another school which improved its accountability rating from a D to a B.
Misty Mitchell, the school’s principal, said its changes included a lot of opportunities for students to review materials.
The changes clearly paid off — the percentage of students who met their grade level standards in STAAR tests rose from 31% in 2019 to 49% in 2022, according to the TEA.
Nordheim, the only school in Nordheim ISD, also focused on the standardized tests by integrating STAAR tutorials into its daily schedule, according to its Principal Richard Cardin.
“Unfortunately, you do have to teach to the tests,” Cardin said. “That’s the way the tests are designed.”
Principals also say their schools’ improvements were tied to an extensive focus on student achievement data.
Some schools in Bloomington, for example, had progress assessments, and then curriculum meetings based on the results of the assessments, every six weeks.
Multiple schools also focused on bringing students themselves into that data analysis process, by having them track their own progress and make goals for future improvement.
School leaders say this practice helps students see where they’ve come and stay motivated.
“It’s important. It’s accountability,” Patek said. “It shows them (the students) the harder they work, the more progress they’re making.”
O’Connor Elementary, one of multiple Victoria district schools to jump from a D to a B, also implemented a similar data focused system which incorporated student participation.
“They can see where they've gone up, or they might have come back a little few steps, and then they set goals for themselves to bring those scores back up. So they were excited about the process because it's all about ownership,” Cindy Diggs, an instructional coach at O’Connor, said. “They're owning part of their education, and they were very responsive to that.”
Beyond concrete changes, school leaders also stressed the importance of a positive campus culture for helping struggling schools recover.
“We had to convince kids and teachers that we could do it,” Mitchell said about Bloomington High’s improvements.
She said the school’s improved TEA scores were read out loud over the school’s intercom system when they were released, showing how students and teachers were proud of the advances they’d made.
Patek had similar experiences leading Yorktown Elementary, and said changing the school’s culture was the biggest factor in its improvement during the pandemic.
“Our teachers have bought into what we’re trying to change,” she said.
