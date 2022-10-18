Multiple Victoria school district campuses face enrollment pressure, according to a demographic review presented to the district's board of trustees meeting Monday night.
That presentation and a following discussion kicked off the district's zoning review process, where every three years the district looks at which students go to which schools.
Superintendent Quintin Shepherd said he does not expect significant changes to the district's zoning, if any, as a result of the review.
"This is right where they expected us to be," he said after the meeting, referencing the last demographic review.
Schorlemmer, Smith and Vickers elementary schools and Cade Middle School are over enrollment capacity or will be in coming years, according to a demographic review by Zonda Education.
In addition, both Victoria East and West high schools and Chandler and Torres elementary schools are or will soon be within 10% of their enrollment capacity.
These pressures come as housing growth in Victoria is located mostly on the north side of the district, according to the review. About 380 single family lots are currently planned in the district, along with 168 multi-family units expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Moving forward, the district will convene a zoning review task force, which will be charged with answering "global questions" about the community's values.
For example, the district currently allows out-of-district transfer students to receive automatic approval to attend a district school, even if that school is capping the amount of students actually zoned for that campus who can attend. The district wants to ask the task force whether it thinks this practice should continue, or if in-zone students should be prioritized.
A similar practice exists for district students who go to schools they aren't zoned for, so the district also wants to ask the task force whether it thinks the district should give in-zone students priority, even if it means reassigning the "out-of-zone" student to another school.
Another question for the task force will likely look at how the district prioritizes the most efficient use of funds versus the need to change student placements.
Occasionally, a school's enrollment overflow is concentrated in a single grade, meaning it would be possible to just add another teacher for that grade to accommodate the overflow.
That solution might be less financially efficient than just reassigning students, but it would allow students to continue going to the same school, so the district wants the task force's input.
At this point, the district is very early in the review process, so no changes have been made or even suggested. In early 2023, the administration will bring a recommendation to the board, which will consider and possibly approve any recommended rezoning.
With a 7-1 vote, the school board also approved the district's superintendent evaluation tool for this year on Monday, with Bret Baldwin casting the only opposing vote.
The evaluation tool includes a number of strategies and goals the district is tasked with utilizing and meeting, which focus around increasing student achievement, social emotional and mental health programs, student discipline, safety, an "ownership culture" and effective strategic management.
When asked why he voted against the proposed tool, Baldwin pointed towards questions he'd asked during the meeting. Those questions included inquiries about how the committee which developed the tool was chosen and the fact that it was made up of district-level employees, and about teacher compensation.
Part of that committee rotates each year, Shepherd said, and it tries to be diverse and represent all of the district's school levels. Shepherd, and other board members, also emphasized that staff should be evaluated by individuals who understand their work, and for a superintendent, those are people on the district level.
"As a former teacher, I would not want a mechanic coming in," board Trustee Kathy Bell joked during the discussion.