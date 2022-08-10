Despite lacking a criminal history, a former Victoria coach convicted of child sex abuse Wednesday did not deserve to be free ever again, the county’s lead prosecutor said.
After two weeks of trial, Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson asked jurors to sentence Alvin Mumphord III, 45, to prison rather than probation over the requests of his defense attorney, Myron Davis.
“He is not a repeat offender because he’s never been caught,” Filley Johnson told jurors. “The only safe way to deal with a predator is to put that predator in a cage.”
Jurors convicted Mumphord on 17 counts of child sex abuse charges earlier that day before sentencing him to 52 years in prison. District Judge Bobby Bell ordered Mumphord to serve the sentence without the possibility of parole.
Mumphord, who served as a coach and trainer at St. Joseph High School for 23 years, was accused of touching the genitals of male student athletes, communicating with them through sexualized text messages and having inappropriate relationships with them.
Mumphord abused 11 St. Joseph students for a period of about nine years, prosecutors said.
He initially faced 22 counts of various child sexual abuse crimes, all second-degree felonies — 10 counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact, five counts of online solicitation of a minor by sexual contact and seven counts of improper relationship between an educator and a student, according to court records.
After prosecutors dismissed three of Mumphord’s 22 charges before deliberation, jurors found him not guilty on two online solicitation of a minor by sexual contact charges. They found him guilty on the remaining charges. Mumphord will serve some of those sentences back to back.
Jurors deliberated for a little more than three hours to decide he was guilty. They deliberated for about two hours to return his sentence.
During closing arguments Tuesday, Davis said prosecutors tried to demonize Mumphord by saying he is gay. Davis also told jurors Mumphord’s actions were not criminal but instead misunderstood, adding the culture at St. Joseph was loving and “everything was all smiles.”
He outright denied the sexual abuse had happened, saying there were inconsistencies in the witnesses’ testimonies.
Filley Johnson disagreed with that assessment.
“It does not have anything to do with demonizing someone who is gay,” Filley Johnson said. “I don’t care if someone is gay. It is not my business, but it becomes my business if you are acting out your sexual fantasies on children.”
During testimony given during the sentencing portion of the trial, one victim’s mother said her son, a victim, stopped eating, lost 30 pounds, stopped sleeping and suffers from night terrors.
The Victoria Advocate does not identify victims of sexual crimes.
Another mother said she regretted praying for Mumphord.
Mumphord’s father took the stand Wednesday and said Mumphord “has been the son I wanted.” He assured jurors if they put his son on probation, he would look after him.
Ultimately, jurors chose not to.
“It’s a life sentence,” Filley Johnson said. “He’ll die in prison. The punishment fits the crime.”
After the sentencing, one victim and several parents gave impact statements, some speaking directly to Mumphord.
Bell ordered the parents not to stare at Mumphord during the statements, but some nevertheless did.
One parent said, “You hid behind God. We thought you were a godly man. You betrayed us.”
Another parent said, “Actions will always speak louder than words. You aren’t a mentor. You’re a predator.”
“Someone is as sick as their secrets,” another said. “And you are a sick, sick, sick man.”
Finally, yet another parent said she saw God’s hand working in the traumatic events.
“Evil is crushed when the truth is spoken,” she said. “The 11 heroes who came forward saved the next generations at St. Joseph from you.”
