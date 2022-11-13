Soul to Sole Vol. 2, the sequel to this summer’s Soul to Sole sale, expanded from 25 to 40 vendors offering vintage sneakers, clothing, original artwork and more and took up Sunday afternoon residence from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Victoria Community Center.

As early as a half-hour into the event, about 150 people had already attended, organizer Andy Cardona said Sunday. The summer event, on July 17, hosted 25 vendors and was at the Hilton Garden Inn, 123 Huvar St.

Cardona, of Victoria, brought the sneaker show to Victoria with partner Josh Vega after participating in similar events in bigger cities such as Houston and San Antonio.

Soul to Sole Vol. 2, Vega said, was called “The Giveback” and featured a toy drive for Golden Crescent CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate).

“The event is a free event, but for each toy people bring in they will be entered into a raffle to win sneakers,” Monica Rios Rodriquez, a CASA volunteer, said.

She said by 2 p.m. they had already collected over 100 toys to give to CASA children for Christmas.

Quentin Garcia, 38, of Victoria, owns Bearded Villain Customs, a small business he founded in 2017 after some of his handiwork was noticed on social media. He beads and weaves mod bracelets and key chains. He uses volcanic stone beads and other media to create unisex pieces.

“It started as a hobby and then it grew after I would post my stuff and people would ask me, ‘How much?’” Garcia said. “It’s more of a side thing for me but I do really well.”

Set up at other tables were Victoria businesses such as 9/10 Condition Sneaker Boutique, 3410 John Stockbauer; Iconic Consignment, 111 E. Constitution St.; Collector’s Trading Co., 3610 N. Laurent St.; Casa de Luna, 209 S. Main St.; Sauced Out Rugs, and more.

Vendors from other cities attended as well.

On stage, a DJ played hip-hop music next to a barber who shaped up a steady stream of hair styles, a new twist that was not a part of the summer event but seemed popular with the guests.

Every imaginable style of sneaker — every color, every size, every brand, every description — was offered for sale, alongside vintage T-shirts, sports memorabilia and artwork.

Cardona and Vega said they have not set a date yet for a return in Summer 2023, but they hope to have a “barbecue, back-to-school” style show.