The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center is moving from its Sam Houston Drive location in Victoria.
The new center, 6106 N. Navarro St., is set to soft open on Wednesday with regular business hours and a grand opening ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The center hopes the move will increase convenience for donors who are grocery shopping or performing other daily routine activities, said James Randle, South Texas Blood & Tissue donor services and planning operations senior director.
"This way, people can take care of their groceries all while helping save lives when they go to donate," Randle said.
Adrienne Mendoza, South Texas Blood & Tissue chief operating officer, along with local elected officials and community leaders, will be on hand for the grand opening.
South Texas Blood & Tissue serves more than 100 hospitals in 48 counties throughout South Texas, which has seen an increasing need for blood since the COVID-19 pandemic as centers struggle to keep up with the demand of the region's increasing population, Randle said.