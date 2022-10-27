The 2022 South Texas Farm and Ranch Show brought agriculture and animal aficionados from around the region to the Victoria Community Center Wednesday.
The first day’s guests gathered in a conference room for lunch after a morning filled with trade show activities and series of informative sessions around the complex.
Animal science was the subject of interest during lunch, as Texas A&M professor Milton Thomas spoke about new technologies helping ranchers collect data on beef cattle development traits and grazing behaviors.
“By 2050, there may be 10 billion people around the world,” Thomas. “You hear things like, ‘We are going to need double the amount of food we have to day to feed people.’”
To better handle the growing demand for food, Thomas and the researchers he works with at the Beeville Agrilife Extension Station are collecting data from GPS trackers.
“Today you can download data from GPS ear tags and collars that record an animal’s location every 10 minutes,” Thomas said.
Results from research using GPS data often split cattle up into two categories: hill toppers and bottom dwellers, Thomas said.
“When we talk about sustainability, how cows graze is important to follow,” Thomas said.
Thomas is a Texas native, but some of his experiences as an animal scientist were molded in the Chihuahuan Desert in New Mexico and the high altitude environment of Colorado.
During his presentation, Thomas displayed a graph depicting the average carcass weight of beef cattle in recent years. The data revealed a trend — a declining beef cattle population is producing about about as much beef as previous generations.
Because of this, cattle today are generally heavier than their predecessors, Thomas said.
“I’m not saying this is right or wrong, I just think this is something we should keep an eye on in the future,” Thomas said.
Following Thomas’ speech, show organizers honored livestock specialist Joe Paschal, who will soon retire from his role with Texas A&M Agrilife.
“I really have enjoyed working for (Agrilife) for the past 35 years,” Paschal said. “I’ve been to some of your places. Some of you have called me and we have just done a lot of things together.”