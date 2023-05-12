The entire region of South Texas, including the Crossroads, is expecting experience heavy rainfall and flooding through the weekend.
Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across portions of the Rio Grande Plains this evening before becoming widespread overnight through Saturday and moving eastward, according to the Corpus Christi National Weather Service Office.
"Very high rainfall rates are anticipated through the weekend, leading to flooding concerns across South Texas," the service forecast said.
Victoria and the Crossroads is expected to receive 3-7 inches of rainfall, the service said. Significant river flooding is possible due to the expected rainfall.
The Upper Guadalupe River can expect moderate or greater flooding, the service said.
A flood watch was in place beginning 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, said Douglas Vogelsang, service observing program leader. There is a possibility of rainfall to extend in the beginning of next week with significant river flooding possible.
Low-lying areas, particularly in urban areas may easily flood, with the service encouraging people to find alternative routes if they come across a flooded roadway.
For further safety tips, Vogelsang encouraged people to look on the National Weather Service's website.