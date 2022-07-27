If You Go

What: Southside Community Coalition backpack and school supplies giveaway and entertainment

Where: 1107 S. Depot St. in Victoria, which is by the old F.W. Gross High School

When: Aug. 3 from 4 - 6:30 p.m.

Want to help?: The coalition is accepting donations until Friday at the county public health department building on Navarro Street.

More information: You can find more information and ask questions on the coalition's Facebook page at facebook.com/southsidevctx.