Victoria's Southside Community Coalition is giving away hundreds of backpacks to kids in the area thanks to its annual school supplies drive and giveaway.
The giveaway event will be on Aug. 3 from 4-6:30 p.m. at 1107 S. Depot St. in Victoria.
The coalition is partnered with Driscoll Health and the city of Victoria in an effort to ensure kids have the supplies they need to do well in the upcoming school year, which starts on Aug. 9 for Victoria Independent School District schools.
"We just want to make sure that every kid has a backpack," Willet Dean, a coalition member, said.
Through their community partnerships, the coalition already has 200 backpacks to give away, Dean said, but they are also accepting donations in order to outfit even more Victoria kids. Donations of backpacks and other school supplies can be dropped off at the Victoria County Public Health Department at 2805 N. Navarro St.
The coalition will be accepting donations until Friday.
Although backpacks are the top-line item, the giveaway will also include supplies like pencils, pens, crayons, folders and earbuds, which are particularly important because the Victoria school district will be providing students with laptops starting this year.
The giveaway event will also have music and games for kids to enjoy, as well as booths from other organizations that provide important services to the community like Be Well Victoria, though the exact list of booths is still being ironed out.
Dean said she hopes giving kids backpacks and supplies can help them avoid the stigma and difficulties that come with having old or inadequate supplies, particularly in "less cared for" areas of Victoria like the Southside.
"Everybody deserves a chance for education, and sometimes they don't make an effort because they don't have it ... they're already going in with a negative attitude," she said about kids without the right resources.
