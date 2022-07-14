A Speedy Stop gas station and convenience store are being built at the southwest corner of Houston Highway and Ben Johnson Street in Victoria, city records show.

The 11,660-square-foot building will house a convenience store and will have space for food service and seating.

The Speedy Stop is planned for 2009 Houston Highway, according to Laramie Gildon, inspector and commercial plans reviewer with the city of Victoria. The site plan for the project has been approved.

The Struthoff Co, of San Antonio, was listed as general contractor on the building permit, which estimates the value at $7.5 million.

Courtney Montalvo, a marketing specialist with Speedy Stop, could not say on Wednesday how many fuel pumps the store will operate, but the site plan indicates 12 pumps are planned. In addition, there will be 67 parking spaces, four of them reserved for handicapped parking.

The building would measure just over 71 feet by nearly 170 feet, and will have sidewalks around it. The Speedy Stop will also have space to provide air and water and will have landscaping with a dozen trees.

Second project underway

It is one of two new commercial developments under construction.

The other is a strip mall going up behind the Cavender’s western shop on North Navarro Street, records show.

The plaza, which would house up to seven businesses, is at 104 Broadmoor St. The contractor is Under Pressure Energy Services.

No anchor business has been announced.

Calls placed to Chris Rendon of Under Pressure Energy Services for details about the project were not returned on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Victoria’s retail trade area reaches over 133,000 people, according to the city website.

The new strip mall is behind Cavender’s and just north of where five fast-food restaurants are nearing the end of their completion on North Navarro Street.

Those restaurants are across from Hobby Lobby and Lowe’s. They’ll be occupied by a Dunkin’ Donuts, Arby’s, McAlister’s Deli, Taco Bueno and Burger King.

The restaurants are in a good location because they are clustered around other popular businesses, Aaron Farmer, president of The Retail Coach, a national retail consulting, market research and development firm, told the Victoria Advocate earlier.

Fast-food restaurants like Burger King and fast casual restaurants like McAlister’s Deli are among the most popular retail stores, Farmer said.