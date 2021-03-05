Sponsored Content
After SnowVid-2021, many home and business owners in The Crossroads area had burst pipes in walls, ceilings, underneath slabs, and more. The damage from burst pipes can be extensive: from new flooring to ceiling replacement. In most insurance policies, home and business owners are entitled to reimbursements or disbursements of funds to pay for these types of repairs.
However, during times such as hurricanes, hailstorms, and other natural disasters (such as the big Texas freeze), insurance companies are notorious for lowballing or outright denying coverage to home and business owners. The list of excuses insurance companies use is never ending, but some include pre-existing damage, lack of maintenance, or the fact that the insured used a particular contractor or plumber to repair their home or business. No matter the excuse given;the insurance company cannot deny you coverage unless your insurance policy specifically states something you’ve done prevents coverage.
Crossroads area residents who believe their insurance company isn’t treating them properly should text The Werner Law Group immediately. The Werner Law Group works closely with David Anderson, a bad faith insurance attorney whose only area of legal practice is storm related insurance litigation. Home or business owners who have significant damage from the freeze can text, email, or physically bring their insurance policy to The Werner Law Group and David will evaluate their coverage free of charge.
If the insurance company is acting in bad faith, Texas law allows for the insurance company to be responsible for the attorney fees. In other words, the home or business owner gets the money to fix their property and the attorney still gets paid.
The Werner Law Group can be reached by text seven days a week at 361-648-6888 or through their website www.TheWernerLawGroup.com.
