Not counting skin cancers, the American Cancer Society says colon cancers are the third most common in the United States - for both men and women. In 2020, they estimate Americans will have about 104,610 new cases of colon cancer, and about 43,340 new cases of rectal cancer.
Looking at men and women combined, colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer deaths and is expected to cause about 53,200 deaths in 2020.
There are a number of risk factors for colorectal cancers, and while you are able to change some of them, some you cannot.
Risk Factors You Can Change
- Being overweight or obese
- Being physically inactive
- Eating a diet high in red meat and processed meats
- Smoking
- Heavy alcohol use
Risk Factors You Cannot Change
- Getting older (colorectal cancers can affect anyone, at any age, but being over 50 puts you at higher risk)
- Your own personal history of colon polyps or previous colorectal cancers
- Your own personal history of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)
- A family history of polyps or colorectal cancers
- Certain inherited syndromes
- Your racial and ethnic background (Ashkenazi Jews and African Americans are two groups which both suffer from higher rates of colorectal cancers than their other peers)
- Having Type 2 Diabetes
The good news is that death rates from colorectal cancer have been declining for decades. Why is this?
One reason is that treatments have improved (doctors are able to treat colorectal cancer more successfully today than they could 2 or 3 decades ago). You can’t do anything to affect that personally, but can be happy to live in a time when the medical profession is able to more effectively treat you if you have colorectal cancer.
The other reason is screening.
If you get a colonoscopy, and polyps are identified during the procedure, they can often be removed immediately (during that colonoscopy). No need for a second medical procedure and everything that entails. The doctor sees the polyps during the colonoscopy, and they are removed (if possible).
Can colorectal cancers be detected without a colonoscopy? Sometimes. There are now other colorectal screening tests, and the results can often inform doctors if there is a need for further tests (like a colonoscopy).
Screening for colorectal cancers is something you can do something about.
Talk to your physician about colorectal cancers and screening. He or she can best determine if you would seem likely to benefit from a screening, and what type of screening to use.
Certainly, if your physician recommends any type of screening for colorectal cancers, you should just do it. You’ll probably be better off no matter the results.
If the screening shows no colorectal cancer at this time, you can rest a bit easier with respect to your health.
If the screening shows colorectal cancer, you can be treated promptly and increase the likelihood of a successful outcome for you.
At Gastro Health and Nutrition - Katy, we offer colon screenings, along with treatment for IBD, Fatty Liver Disease, GERD/Reflux and more.
Even with the current pandemic, we are still seeing patients. We have simply switched over to Televisits for both new and follow up patients in an attempt to decrease exposure to our patients and staff. This allows us to continually provide medical care for our patients along with continued clinical support no matter the circumstances.
You can book an appointment on our website, or call us at 713.429.4550.
As always, we’re here to help you in any way we can.
