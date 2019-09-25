3 St..Joseph students recognized by National Merit Scholarship Program
John Gilley, head of school at St. Joseph High School, recently recognized seniors who have been named semifinalists and commended students in the National Merit Scholarship Program. Pictured, from left, are Grace Hammack, commended student; Sean Judge, commended student; Erin Dent, semifinalist; and John Gilley, school president.

St. Joseph High School senior Erin Dent has been named a National Merit

Semifinalist, and seniors Sean Judge and Grace Hammack have been named Commended Students in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

More than 1.5 million juniors in more than 21,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants, according to a news release from the high school.

Dent, is one of about 16,000 students nationwide to receive the award.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists, representing less than 1 % of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state. They will have an opportunity to continue

in the competition for about 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth about $31 million that will be offered next spring, according to the news release.

To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.

Judge and Hammack, National Merit Commended Students, are among 34,000 students throughout the nation who are being recognized for the exceptional academic promise, according to the news release.

