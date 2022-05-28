Texas A&M University has always been Sarah Ybarra’s first choice for college.
The St. Joseph High School salutatorian said both of her parents are alumni there.
Her twin brother, Caleb, who will also go to A&M, attended football camps there. “We grew up visiting the town so often it kind of has always felt like a second home.”
Sarah said she grew up wanting to go into veterinary medicine but is “leaning toward general medicine.”
She is keeping her options open and is looking forward to exploring different areas of the healthcare field while in college.
Unsurprisingly, Sarah describes herself as a perfectionist, which motivates her to keep her grades up. But, she said she is also “a procrastinator. I stay up late. All my family will be sleeping, and I’ll be up studying. That’s just what works for me.”
Her mother, Charla Ybarra, agreed.
“She’s always been a go-getter academically.”
Outside of academics Sarah enjoys cross country running. This was a big change for her because prior to high school she had never liked running at all.
She said it was her brother who was the natural athlete. In middle school.
Now she enjoys running long distance outside of school as well.
Her mother was impressed by Sarah’s ability to tackle multiple challenges.
“She did cross country, she did soccer, she was involved in student council for all four years.”
Sarah also developed a love of theater in high school.
Sometimes being a hard-working perfectionist can be awkward. “There’ve been several times I felt like I was going to fail a test. I would walk out of the classroom and be like ‘I for sure failed that’ then I’d get it back and it would be like a 90 or above.”
Sarah’s greatest challenge is learning to “not overextend myself.” Managing her time across many responsibilities and activities can be difficult.
“I want to give all of my effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.