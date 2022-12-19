Sunday's Winter Wonderland in DeLeon Plaza was bound to leave some kids a bit bruised.
The event, sponsored by Townsquare Media and Mac Haik Ford Victoria, included vendors, live music and an ice-skating rink, all in the plaza, 101 N. Main St., from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Santa Claus even made an appearance in the afternoon. The event benefited St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Each vendor had a code that could be scanned by shoppers in order to donate.
A few hours into the festivities, it was abundantly clear that ice skating was not a common pastime among the children on the rink, most of whom spent a good part of the experience falling, laughing, getting up and promptly falling again.
Some likely woke to a bit of bruising Monday morning. Good thing the school-aged fallers were on winter break — they probably needed to nurse a few aches and pains the next day.
It was all laughter on the ice, however. No shame. All the skaters were in the same boat as far as their skill on the slippery stuff. It didn't appear to be anyone's forte.
Many of the parents kept their shoes on and walked out on the ice with their little ones, steadying them and pulling them along.
Most were bundled up, wearing thick coats and fuzzy hats, pulled down over their ears, to stave off the chill air.
5-year-old Penelope Ybarbo laced up to try it out, for the first time in her young life. The little Nazareth Academy student brimmed with enthusiasm beneath her bright beanie. Her dad couldn't lace her up fast enough.
"I'm excited," was her succinct reply when asked if she was ready, as she waited patiently.
Nearby, in the plaza, Rebecca Ferguson sold her homemade fudge and chocolates. She said she's lived in Victoria for 40 years, and before that she lived in Edna.
She runs her small business, Becky's Chocolate Shoppe, to earn a little extra cash, she said. She made fudges for Sunday's event with flavors such as peanut butter, caramel and toffee.
Chris Dyson had a nearby booth. He owns Drycreek Designs and sold woodwork pieces such as coasters, crosses and other wall hangings, much of it geared toward the branches of U.S. military service.
Penny Buchholz owns a small business called The Soap Lady and offered soaps, car fresheners, balms and bath bombs in a variety of tempting scents, including the ever-popular Christmastime staple, peppermint.
DeLeon Plaza was the perfect place to snatch up a last-minute gift Sunday, while the kids slid around the ice, some upright, most not so much.