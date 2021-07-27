St. Paul Baptist Church is having a memorial and gospel musical at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Encampment Grounds, 201 Nash St. in Cuero.
Groups include the Washington Street Boys plus One. Special guest New Soul Invaders and The Original Soul Invaders.
Bring a photo, come out and honor your loved ones by sharing some good memories and enjoy some good gospel music.
Masks and sanitizer will be provided. Social distancing is required.
