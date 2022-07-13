Students in Victoria’s school district have started to recover academically from the COVID-19 pandemic in some subjects, but not all, according to district-level data from the Texas Education Agency.
Victoria students’ 2022 scores on the third-eight grade STAAR reading test were higher than in 2021 and 2019, meaning that a higher percentage of students met their reading grade-level standard than even before the pandemic started.
However, the 2022 results suggest students are struggling to recover as well in math as they did in reading.
While 2022 scores showed improvement since last year, with the percentage of students meeting their math grade-level standards increasing in most grades since 2021, this year’s numbers were still below pre-pandemic results.
Most grade levels’ scores failed to reach their 2019 result, suggesting students are slower to recover from pandemic learning loss in math than in reading. The exceptions were grades four and seven, which beat 2019 numbers by one or two percentage points.
These region-level trends are very similar to statewide trends, which also showed recovery in reading but struggles in math.
According to the TEA, slow recovery in math is typical. TEA data shows among students who fall behind in math, whether due to a pandemic, a natural disaster or another factor, only a small fraction are able to get back to their grade level standard within two years.
While the year-to-year trend is clearly upward, the raw numbers show significant numbers of Victoria students are not meeting state standards.
In reading, about a third of Victoria district third-eight graders fell into the “did not meet grade level” category, the lowest out of the TEA’s four performance labels, meaning the TEA believes they “do not demonstrate a sufficient understanding of the assessed knowledge and skills.”
In math, that percentage is even higher. For example,
In math, 65% of district seventh graders fell into that lowest category, which means they are not expected to succeed in eighth grade without “significant, ongoing academic intervention,” according to the TEA.
