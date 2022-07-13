Victoria Grades 3-8: Reading STAAR Results

The following is a breakdown of VISD's STAAR reading assessment results.

"Approached" is the lowest passing standard, and it means students will need "targeted academic intervention" to succeed in the next grade.

"Meets" means students may need short-term intervention to be successful in the next grade.

"Masters" means students need little to no intervention to be successful moving forward; it's the highest standard.