As a staff member at the University of Houston-Victoria at Katy for more than 18 years, Rosemary McCusker feels a sense of duty to serve on the university’s Staff Council, build relationships and promote collaboration.
McCusker, senior recruitment coordinator for the UHV School of Business Administration, is the 2019-2020 UHV Staff Council chair. As chair, she represents the university’s staff on the UHV President’s Cabinet.
“This is a tremendous opportunity to serve and be part of the university’s leadership,” McCusker said. “There’s so much talent and shared commitment within our staff, and we can gain a lot through collaboration. My goal is to become more involved and really get to know and work closer with a lot of our Victoria and Katy staff.”
In 2018-2019, the Staff Council aimed to increase communication and opportunities within all UH System universities and inspiring more involvement in UHV’s events.
The council wants to create more opportunities to foster professional development, including sharing ideas, resources and best practices. This would add value to the staff and encourage interaction and partnership in the monthly meetings, McCusker said. The council also wants to make information accessible to staff at any time.
McCusker participated as a member of the 2018-2019 Staff Council under the leadership of Camilla Sutton, assistant director of UHV Residence Life. Sutton will remain on the Staff Council Executive Committee as past chair and will serve as a University of Houston System staff executive council representative.
“Rosemary is a joy to work with and a wonderful voice to represent our Staff Council as its next chair,” Sutton said. “Her passion and dedication for the university’s staff translates into everything she does, and I look forward to the many great things to come under her leadership.”
McCusker said the Staff Council has lots of experience to draw from this year. She said she feels equipped and confident to address the needs and concerns of the university’s staff.
“At UHV, we’re fortunate to work for an organization that promotes shared governance,” McCusker said. “Staff Council is the channel for staff to participate in this process, and as chair, I want to ensure staff-related issues are considered as part of the decision-making process for the university.”
Serving with McCusker and Sutton on the 2019-2020 Staff Council are:
- Secretary – Freddie Cantu, coordinator, Student Life
- At Large Victoria – Elena Torres, counselor/confidential advisor, Counseling Center
- At Large Victoria – Cheryl Robbins, senior secretary, Residence Life
- At Large Victoria – Carmen Rodriguez, certification analyst, School of Education, Health Professions and Human Development
- At Large Katy – Jennifer Reeder, academic advisor, School of Arts and Sciences
- At Large Katy – Kristy Hennessey, academic advisor, School of Business Administration
- At Large Katy – Daniela Martinez, recruitment coordinator, School of Education, Health Professions and Human Development
- University of Houston System Staff Executive Council Representative – Magen Besancon, student services manager, School of Arts and Sciences
- University of Houston System Staff Executive Council Representative – Amy Hatmaker, manager, Career Services
- University of Houston System Staff Executive Council Representative – Annette Phillips, academic advisor, School of Education, Health Professions and Human Development
Staff Council is looking for a UHV staff member to fill the three-year commitment of vice chair. Staff Council meetings typically are on the second or third Thursday of each month and are held at university locations using Interactive TV for those who want to participate in Katy and Victoria. Rooms are specified in an email sent out a few days before each meeting. The next meeting will be Sept. 19.
