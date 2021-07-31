When Mary Field took on the role of University of Houston-Victoria Staff Council chair last school year, she had no idea what to expect during a pandemic. Now, she’s ready to continue the work she started.
Field, an administrative assistant in the UHV School of Business Administration, is the 2021-2022 UHV Staff Council chair after volunteering to stay in the position for another year. UHV Staff Council chairs can serve two consecutive years in the position. She also will continue to represent the university’s staff on the UHV President’s Cabinet.
“I feel that the council accomplished a lot this last year, and we are making strides,” Field said. “We have a strong council, and we wouldn’t be this far along in our projects without everyone’s hard work. I am excited to keep working on behalf of the UHV staff.”
The purpose of the Staff Council is to communicate staff concerns, share ideas and resources, and create opportunities for UHV involvement. The council also discusses university issues and policies. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Staff Council met virtually through Microsoft Teams last school year. The council is considering keeping a virtual or hybrid option for future council meetings since attendance increased after switching to a virtual setting, Field said.
Field has been a member of the Staff Council for several years and served as the board secretary in 2008-2009 and 2017-2018, and as vice chair in 2019-2020.
Last school year, the council focused on how to help UHV staff members with compensation, including staff members whose positions were unable to be reclassified. The council created a compensation committee in the fall to research what other universities with similar challenges were doing.
The Staff Council is working with UHV administration on a five-year plan to help get staff salaries up to estimated market values for each position. The committee will be working with UHV Human Resources, as well as looking into training and other opportunities for staff to develop skills to help work their way up the career ladder.
“Everyone is excited about the progress we have made and looking toward the future of UHV,” Field said. “UHV President Bob Glenn and Provost Chance Glenn are supportive of the staff, and we could not be happier to have an open-minded administration. We all have a goal of making UHV the employer of choice in Victoria and the Crossroads.”
Theresa Hawken also will serve on the Staff Council as vice chair. The position of vice chair is typically a three-year commitment because the vice chair becomes the chair the following year and then past chair the third year. Hawken has worked at UHV for a little more than 12 years. She has worked as an administrative assistant in the UHV Library since 2015 and before that worked in the provost’s office. She also has been a member of the Staff Council for several years and previously served as secretary.
Other topics the council expects to continue working on include the addition of UHV parking lots and organizing in-person events for staff, including a welcome back luncheon, Hawken said.
“I have enjoyed being the vice chair and working with Mary, and I am looking forward to continue the work that we all started last year,” she said. “The Staff Council is an important part of the university and is a place where staff members can have their voices heard. We have a great group of people and a wonderful staff, and I think we will get even more work done this year.”
The 2021-22 UHV Staff Council leadership is:
- Vice Chair – Theresa Hawken, administrative assistant, UHV Library
- Secretary – Shayna Palacios, analyst, Title IX and Equal Opportunity
- University of Houston System Staff Executive Council Member At-Large – Lauren Emerson, communications manager, Marketing & Communications
- At-Large Victoria – Kendra Matthews, senior administrative assistant, Provost’s Office; Camilla Sutton, assistant director, Residence Life; and Julie Buchhorn Wardi, manager, UHV Testing Services
- At-Large Katy – Jennifer Reeder, academic advisor, School of Arts & Sciences; Kristy Hennessey, academic advisor, School of Business Administration; and Kiyanna Coleman, certification analyst, School of Education, Health Professions & Human Development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.