Some Victoria elementary schools will share library staff starting this fall because of staffing adjustments from the school district.
Victoria Independent School District elementary schools with fewer than 500 students will be paired with another elementary school and share a certified librarian and paraprofessional, meaning a school will sometimes have a certified librarian on campus and sometimes a paraprofessional.
Currently, some elementary school libraries are staffed by a certified librarian while some have an information literacy specialist, which is a type of certified teacher, according to district’s Instructional Technology and Library Coordinator Jennifer Wyatt. The district began replacing retiring information literacy specialists with paraprofessionals last school year.
Due to retirements and vacancies, the changes will not displace current employees, the district said in a Friday statement to the Advocate.
Certified librarians are required to hold State Librarian Certification and a master’s degree, while a paraprofessional staff have met certain educational requirements but do not have the certification to be a certified librarian, according to Wyatt and the Texas School Library Standards.
This new arrangement is based on a Texas Association of School Board's staffing review, which the Victoria board reviewed in December 2020.
The state board recommended all 14 elementary schools be paired off, Wyatt said. The district decided to only pair off schools with less than 500 students based on the Texas School Library Standards.
The recommendations, which aimed to make staffing more efficient and effective, were made by looking at similarly sized districts across the state, Wyatt said.
“It’s new for us, but it’s not new for districts around Texas,” Wyatt said about Victoria’s new model.
According to the district’s May 2022 administration report, the anticipated school combinations are Aloe/Mission Valley, Chandler/Crain, Dudley/Hopkins, Rowland/Shields, Torres/O’Connor, and Schorlemmer/Vickers. DeLeon Elementary and Smith STEM Academy will continue to have their own certified librarian.
Liz Philippi, the School Program Coordinator at the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, which develops the Texas School Library Standards, said the district’s incoming model will only meet the commission’s “developing” standard, one step above the bottom of the agency’s five leveled recommendations.
The library shifts are not the district’s only recent staffing changes. Since 2017, it has cut 215 positions, according to its Friday statement.
“As district enrollments continue to stay stagnant, as wages continue to rise, and as our maintenance budget for operational repairs continues to grow at an extraordinary rate due to several failed bonds that were designed to address these issues, we should expect further staffing and program adjustments in the near term,” the district said.
District staff, parents and a student spoke about the incoming model at a May 19 school board meeting and asked the board to reconsider.
One such speaker was Teresa Schaur, the former librarian at Schorlemmer Elementary School. Schaur, who said she has been in education for almost 32 years, questioned the process behind the district's decision and its effect on students and said she was resigning after the 2021-22 school year.
“Walking out those doors for the last time will be the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Schaur said during the May 19 meeting. “But having an exhausted half-me would be worse than the kids not having me at all.”
