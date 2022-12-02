A 37-year-old man being arrested on felony warrants on Thursday evening barricaded himself inside a Victoria home and fired gunshots before police SWAT members and other authorities bashed down the door and arrested him hours later, police said early Friday.

Police went to the home in the 600 block of Buena Vista Avenue to serve Mark Anthony Garcia Jr. with felony warrants, according to an email from Senior Police Officer David Brogger, a department spokesman. "While attempting to serve the warrant, gunshots were heard from inside the residence."

The department's SWAT team and negotiators were called in to help with Garcia, who had barricaded himself inside the home.

"After failed attempts to talk Garcia out peacefully, SWAT tactics were deployed," Brogger said. Garcia emerged from the home at 3:07 a.m., after "shots could be heard from inside the residence several more times."

Brogger said, "Fortunately, no one was injured during this incident."

Police Chief Roberto Arredondo said he was pleased with the outcome.

“I am very proud of the men and women who assisted with this incident," he said. "This is a great example of outstanding teamwork. We appreciate our long standing partnerships with the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force, Victoria County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety. I am very grateful there were no injuries and everyone went home safe.”

Garcia, whose last know address was 1710 N Smith, initally was arrested on the outstanding warrant. He faces numerous charges related to the overnight standoff, records show. Among them, six counts of aggravated assault against a public servant; bail jumping and failure to appear; several drug charges; evading arrest with a vehicle; unlicensed weapon possession; engaging in organized criminal activity; theft of property; and several misdemeanors.

Brogger called the case a "collaborative effort" between the various law enforcement agencies involved. He said officers were still completing their ongoing investigation.

Leo Bertucci contributed to this report.