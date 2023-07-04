With the screech of an airhorn around 8 a.m., runners left the starting line at Riverside Stadium on Tuesday morning and took part in the Victoria Area Road Runners Association’s Firecracker 5K.
In the race’s fourth annual running — and third hosted solely by VARRA — participants trekked the 3.1 mile course through Riverside Park, passing by the Texas Zoo and alongside the Guadalupe River.
Tuesday’s race tallied 76 runners of varying levels of competition, with many donning festive athletic wear for the Fourth of July. Plenty gave the 5K their all, while a handful of participants chose to kick off the holiday and walk the course with friends and family.
“It’s as competitive as you want to make it,” said Tiffany Cheng, 30, VARRA’s secretary and a participant in Tuesday’s 5K. “There are people who want to win their age group … and then there are others who just want to exercise and do a 5K on the Fourth of July.”
Cheng and other VARRA officers said they were delighted with the turnout for the morning race. The club’s Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving typically hosts more participants than its other events, but Tuesday’s numbers were strong considering the holiday and humid weather, Cheng said.
The race’s sweat-soaked winner in the overall male category, John Ceballos, 58, crossed the finish line with a time of 22:05. Featuring the race’s diversely aged runners, the second to cross the finish line and the winner of the overall female category was 16-year-old Rebecca Kainer of Runge, Texas. Kainer finished with a time of 23:24, according to VARRA’s official results.
Ceballos, a Corpus Christi resident, said VARRA’s event fit with his current training program and served as an opportunity to come race in a park of which he has fond memories.
“It’s a good course, I love it here,” Ceballos said. “I have uncles and cousins here and I grew up pretty much in (Riverside) Park, since I was 10 years old.
Early registration for the race cost $30 per entrant and increased to $35 on June 1. Racers could still register for the race up to 15 minutes before its start, with a $40 price tag on race day.
VARRA is a nonprofit and said it uses much of the proceeds to support various group costs like timing equipment and funding for the training runs the group offers the Victoria community. The club also said a portion of the proceeds help sponsor other local races like the Young Life Chick-Fil-A race that took place in April and the Citizens Race Against Cancer set for October.
Aside from the Firecracker 5K and the group’s Turkey Trot in November, Cheng says VARRA hosts regular runs several times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Joining herself in 2016 after moving to the area two years prior, Cheng says group membership is about community more than competition.
“You get to run with other people who have the same interests and hobbies,” Cheng said. “A lot of my friends that I’ve made (here) have come from the Run Club. And some of them are my closest friends.”
Cheng said those interested in joining can find out more at the group’s Facebook or runsignup.com page.
VARRA members made up just a portion of the participants in Tuesday’s 5K. Many entered solo but the event also featured couples running together and parents trotting alongside their teenage children. Some even jogged along while pushing children in a stroller.
Apart from the regular runners garb of spandex and shorts, racers highlighted the event with an array of creative, celebratory outfits. Some of the Fourth of July themed runner’s wear included clothing like red, white and blue tutus. Bald Eagles could be seen on the front of tank tops and at least one racer sported a Lady Liberty crown, emphasizing the holiday event’s “fun run” quality.
“It’s just such a good event to get you outside and into something (good) for your mental health and physical health,” said 52-year-old Alison Paytas, a Victoria resident who started running with VARRA more than a year ago. “It’s good for anybody and this (race) is appeasing for anyone who wants to come out and join us.”