Crossroads COVID-19 cases by county — Oct. 5

As of Tuesday, 10 adults with COVID-19 were hospitalized with 547 total staffed hospital beds in Trauma Service Area S, according to the state health department. Nineteen ICU beds were available, none were occupied in the trauma service area, which includes Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca and Victoria counties. Hospitalization data is delayed by one day. For the sake of providing readers with a clearer understanding of the current state of COVID-19 in their communities we have added a new column to show active cases in our daily COVID-19 case counts.

County Total (+New) Confirmed Cases Probable Cases Deaths (+New) Vaccination Rates
Calhoun 6,714 4,261 2,401 52 53.42%
DeWitt 7,158 4,463 2,591 104 46.86%
Goliad 1,497 967 498 32 43.62%
Jackson 3,765 2,877 827 61 45.85%
Lavaca 4,788 2,803 1,862 123 45.01%
Matagorda 10,007 7,934 1,889 184 48.82%
Refugio 2,129 1,304 786 39 54.87%
Victoria 22,320 19,096 2,804 420 50.80%
Wharton 11,025 7,729 3,072 224 53.97%
9-County Total 69,403 51,434 16,730 1,239 49.25%

