Ken Henneke has been helping promote the Texas State Domino Tournament for about 67 years, he said.
The tournament, which will be Sunday at the Hallettsville Knights of Columbus Hall, 321 U.S. 77, beginning at 9 a.m., is in its 71st year. About 160-170 players are expected to participate, Henneke said Tuesday.
"Our biggest turnout was way back in the late 1960s or early 1970s when we ended up with 396 players," Henneke said. "Dominoes used to be a big thing. When you didn't have television or radios, you played dominoes."
The competition will be played in a double elimination manner. Whoever wins two out of three games, or matches, wins the round. A player who loses two, ceases to be eligible to move on — two losses result in elimination, Henneke said.
A "Loser Consolation Tournament" for the first two settings of losers will also be held on Sunday.
David Scott Henke, Joe Buzek and Sammy Judd, all of Hallettsville, and David "Rat" Schautteet, of Gonzales, will all be inducted into this year's Texas Domino Hall of Fame.
Cost for players to enter is $20 and registration begins at 7 a.m.
A chicken barbecue dinner will be served to players at no cost and to spectators for $10. The dinner includes a half chicken, pinto beans, potatoes, tea and dessert.