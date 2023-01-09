Real results are on the top of state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst's personal goals for the legislative session which convenes Tuesday.
Kolkhorst won reelection to the Texas Senate, District 18, in November, soundly defeating her Democratic opponent. Kolkhorst has served in the state Senate since 2014.
"My goals for the next session are to provide an efficient state government for my constituents that delivers real results for the issues we all care about," Kolkhorst said Friday.
Kolkhorst said she will push for "transportation solutions that deliver more road and bridge construction and traffic relief," as well as viable health care, education and energy solutions.
"Texas is a growing state that will require an increasingly educated workforce," Kolkhorst said. "That's why I am seeking solutions that help our students, parents and schools work together to encourage innovative relationships with potential employers and their local communities."
Kolkhorst plans to work closely with educators from Senate District 18.
The issue Kolkhorst sees as preeminent is the job of protecting Texas' interests.
"We have to protect Texas in this uncertain world," Kolkhorst said. "That is why I have already pre-filed SB 147 to prohibit foreign entities like China, Korea, Russia and Iran from purchasing real property in Texas."
In a December press release, Kolkhorst warned, "The past several years have seen more Texans alarmed by the increased acquisition of land by primarily Chinese interests. Examples include the purchase in 2021 of over 130,000 acres in South Texas by a Chinese controlled firm. The massive parcel of land near Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio is now owned by a former member of the Chinese communist army."
"If SB 147 were to pass, it would prohibit any future purchase of or otherwise acquiring title to real property in the state of Texas by governments or entities affiliated with these countries or their citizens," the press release added.
Kolkhorst's attention is also fixed on the border crisis, which she said is "worse than ever."
"I am working on new tools for state and local law enforcement to arrest and detain illegal immigrants and do the job the federal government refuses to do," Kolkhorst said.
Additionally, Kolkhorst said she will focus on school safety.
"After the Uvalde tragedy, I personally spoke with every school district in Senate District 18 about school safety and listened to their ideas about how we could allocate better resources," Kolkhorst said.
Kolkhorst serves as chair of health and on the Human Services Committee as well as on the Business and Commerce, Finance, Natural Resources and Economic Development, State Affairs, Transportation, Water, Agriculture and Rural Affairs committees, among others.
When asked to single out on thing she feels it is her duty to accomplish this session, Kolkhorst was frank.
"We must manage the explosive growth seen in our state in a way that still respects the core Texan values that have made us so successful," Kolkhorst said. "We meet the needs of our people by focusing on individual opportunity and an efficient state government that seeks to lower taxes, support parents and schools, as well as fight crime and secure our border while respecting the constitutional freedoms of our people."
Republicans have a majority of seats in both houses of the Texas Legislature.
The Republican Party controls the offices of governor, secretary of state, attorney general, and both chambers of the state legislature, according to Ballotpedia.
"I am obviously pleased with the resounding margins with which Republicans won across our state (in the recent election)," Kolkhorst said. "I see this as a confirmation by our constituents that we are focused on issues that matter most to Texans."