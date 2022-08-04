Texas’ state government will conduct random intruder drills this school year, where an individual will try to gain access to a school’s campus to test its visitor procedures, according to a presentation during the Victoria school district’s Safety and Security Committee meeting Thursday.
“An intruder assessment is basically an assessment where an individual, who’s authorized to do so by the district, or in this case by the state, attempts to penetrate the building envelope of a school to test its visitor procedures, its reporting procedures, and the quality of its physical plant,” Jeb Lacey, a security consultant hired by the district, said during the meeting.
These assessments are normally conducted every three years by a district during their safety audits, Lacey said, but after directives by Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Education Agency and Texas School Safety Center will conduct them across the state this upcoming year.
The state’s goal is to test every district and 75% of schools in the state, meaning it’s “highly likely” that most, if not every, Victoria public school will be tested during the year.
However, the state has not yet informed districts about the minutiae of the drills, such as whether school administrators would know about them beforehand, Lacey said after the meeting.
He said he expected they will be run out of the regional Education Service Centers.
In addition to those newly state-directed drills, the committee received the district’s regular drill schedule, which includes monthly fire drills and twice-yearly lockdown drills, as well as annual evacuation, medical emergency, shelter-in-place and secure drills.
The committee also reviewed the district’s upcoming security report to the state, as required by state statute.
VISD’s Safety and Security Committee includes school board President Mike Mercer, Vice President Margaret Pruett, Superintendent Quintin Shepherd, and representatives from local law enforcement and emergency response agencies.
