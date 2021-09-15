Retired Lt. Col. Allen West, a candidate for governor, will speak at the Republican Women of Yoakum Area’s monthly meeting on Monday.
The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Yoakum Community Center, 105 Huck St. West will speak and field questions about the upcoming election, according to a news release.
West, a Republican, is one of several candidates running against Gov. Greg Abbott in the 2022 GOP primary. Others include former state Sen. Don Huffines, of Dallas, who appeared at a Republican Women of Yoakum Area event in June; criminal defense attorney Paul Belew; talk show host and stand-up comedian Chad Prather; and military veteran Kurt Schwab.
West represented Florida in Congress from 2011 to 2013 before moving to Texas in 2014 to become the CEO of the National Center for Policy Analysis, a Dallas think tank, according to the Texas Tribune.
From July 2020 to July 2021, he served as the chair of the Texas Republican Party, during which time he was critical of Abbott’s response to the pandemic. In a video announcing his candidacy, West outlined some of his priorities, including opposing the Green New Deal, a series of sweeping climate change policies proposed by some Democrats in Congress, securing the state’s border and combating sex trafficking.
According to the press release, attendees should show up a few minutes before 6:30 p.m. to find a seat. A business meeting for Republican Women of Yoakum Area members only will take place at 6 p.m.
