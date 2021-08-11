State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst chaired a Tuesday hearing at the state capitol in Austin to address the ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases.
During the Senate Committee on Health & Human Services hearing, senators heard from experts on the status of staffing in Texas hospitals, current trends in COVID-19 hospitalizations, fatalities, data and the impact of personnel shortages on capacity for care.
"I am grateful to all of our health care workers and support personnel who have worked tirelessly throughout our state for nearly two years, caring for patients with severe complications from COVID-19," said Kolkhorst, whose district includes the Crossroads, in a press release. "Texans must work together to combat this health care staff shortage and make sure we can expand our hospital capacity for the entire state."
Since last April, Texas has provided $5.36 billion for health care workers, including nearly 23,000 nurses, according to Chief Nim Kidd of the Texas Division of Emergency Management. The state discontinued providing additional nurses for hospitals in May, but on Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced plans to deploy more than 2,500 medical workers statewide through Sept. 30.
Mike Olson, CEO of Citizens Medical Center in Victoria, testified on the current hospital staffing crisis facing Texas and the specific issues it is causing in rural Texas, including having to divert patients to far away cities. Prior to Abbott's Wednesday announcement, Olson advocated for centralized state contracting to assist health care institutions across the state in acquiring personnel at a time when the COVID-19 delta variant has caused an increase in cases.
