COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina has weathered much harsher storms than Hurricane Idalia, but residents of the Palmetto State should still prepare for the storm’s arrival, particularly by staying off the road, Gov. Henry McMaster warned Wednesday afternoon.
“We’ve been through a lot worse than this one appears to be,” McMaster said at a Wednesday briefing at the state Emergency Management Division headquarters in West Columbia. “We’ve seen some bad ones. ... This does not appear to be in that category at all, but it is still dangerous.”
Some 200,000 South Carolinians could find themselves without electricity as a result of Idalia, state officials predicted.
Utility crews will not be able to begin repairing power lines until winds are consistently less than 35 mph, and they will not be able to work in the dark overnight, said Nanette Edwards, director of the state’s Office of Regulatory Staff, which helps oversee utility companies.
McMaster and other officials warned of high storm surges in coastal areas — perhaps 1-2 feet in the Georgetown and Myrtle Beach areas, and possibly 3 feet or higher in the Beaufort area — as well as high winds that could down power lines across the state.
The storm’s expected arrival Wednesday evening at about the time of high tide along the coast also means greater concern of flooding in coastal areas, McMaster noted.
Four shelters were opened in Charleston, Jasper and Williamsburg counties in the Lowcountry, with others on standby, state Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach said. To find shelters, residents can visit www.scemd.org.
Idalia made landfall over Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 3 hurricane just before 8 a.m. Wednesday and was traveling toward Georgia as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday morning.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon ahead of the storm’s impacts reaching the Carolinas.
Idalia could be at Category 1 strength when it hits the South Carolina coast late Wednesday, according to meteorologists. Idalia may be downgraded to a tropical storm by that point, but the Midlands area is still expected to see up to half a foot of rain. The Midlands area is currently under a tropical storm warning.
The greatest threat to the Midlands will be flash floods from heavy rain and the chance for tornadoes. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for all of the Midlands, which remains in effect until Thursday afternoon.
“Given saturated soil conditions across the area, flash flooding is likely with this rain,” the weather service adds.
Wind gusts of 40 miles per hour or greater Wednesday evening could down trees and create flying debris, the weather service warns.
Several Midlands school districts have altered their class schedules to prepare for the inclement weather.
Public safety officials are urging residents to avoid travel Wednesday evening.