Victoria County commissioners discussed a measure to provide county employees with a 5% stipend next January during their first workshop for the 2023 budget on Monday.
The one-time payment would help employees cover rising expenses during a period of inflation, County Judge Ben Zeller said.
“This would put money in our employees pockets’ when we need it most and also not obligate the county or obligate taxpayers to a permanent increase if future revenues in the economy doesn’t allow for that,” Zeller said.
The overall focus of the county’s 2023 budget is centered around public safety — “taking care of those who take care of our community,” Zeller said. The proposed budget would set the county’s tax rate to 39.34 cents.
The county plans to not increase health insurance premiums for its employees this year, Zeller said.
Zeller also said the county does not plan to budget spending for its emergency fund.
Other items discussed on Monday were:
- Funding a 3% retiree cost of living adjustment.
- Increasing Victoria Economic Development Corporation funding to $100,000, up from $54,000 budgeted for 2022.
- Making the director of animal control position permanent with an annual salary of $100,000.
