Editor's note: This is the first in an ongoing series of articles we call "Marking History" looking at the stories behind the hundreds of historic markers scattered about the Crossroads.

Three groups of Texian soldiers — prisoners of war — marched out of La Presidio la Bahia in Goliad on Palm Sunday 1836. Their Mexican guards were silent, and some prisoners noticed the guards carried no provisions, only their weapons. This made the Texians uneasy about their fate.

Perhaps, hoped the prisoners, the guards were marching them to the coast, to board ships to New Orleans; but, one group marched toward Victoria, decidedly not in the direction of the Gulf.

That group was marched up the road toward Victoria and then ordered into a field lined by trees and told to kneel. The men reckoned their fate at that moment and heard two separate volleys in the direction of the other groups’ marches.

Most of the men refused to kneel and chose to meet their fate standing. In the melee that followed, some escaped and lived to tell what happened.

In San Jacinto about one month later, as surely every Texan knows, soldiers shouted “Remember the Alamo! Remember Goliad!” as they handed Mexican General Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna a sound defeat. The Texian army was only about 900 strong at that time, led by Sam Houston.

Victoria was a mostly abandoned town. Most residents fled during the Runaway Scrape — a tide of refugees fleeing Santa Anna’s approaching army.

The retreating Mexican army flowed back through the Crossroads, followed, in part, by Thomas Jefferson Rusk’s Texian army of about 300 men.

Rusk’s army buried the men massacred at Goliad, including their commander, Col. James W. Fannin.

A bit about Rusk. He became the Secretary of War for the newly formed Republic of Texas. He was 34 years old in 1836 and a commanding presence by most accounts.

“Like many Texas patriots, he was a powerfully built man, towering well over six feet tall and well-proportioned: he was every bit as awesome a man as Houston,” Bob Boyd wrote in "The Texas Revolution: A Day-by-Day Account."

Rusk and his army countermarched to Victoria after burying the martyred soldiers at Goliad.

Outside of town, along the banks of Spring Creek, Rusk’s contingent camped and awaited the unfolding of events.

He soon received a message from Henry Teal and Henry W. Karnes, both imprisoned at Matamoros. The message was smuggled out in the handle of a whip and warned Rusk the Mexican army was reassembling and intended to return to crush what remained of the Texian forces.

Rusk sent for help, imploring Texans to stand with his army. He even asked United States forces for assistance.

Soon the camp at Spring Creek — Camp Victoria — swelled to 2,500 Texans, all prepared to fight and secure the San Jacinto victory once and for all. This was the largest gathering of Texans during the Revolution.

Of course, the Mexican army never returned. But the gathering of soldiers in Victoria impacted the town in positive ways, according to one Welder family ancestor.

“After the disbanding of the Texas army many of the officers remained and sent for their families, giving the town a most charming society. Victoria became a center for amusement and people came from the entire surrounding country for the balls,” Mrs. James F. Welder Jr. related in 1936, from stories her mother, an eyewitness to the revolution, told her.

So, there, today, on the corner of Spring Creek Road and Main stands a historical marker, designating the place of Camp Victoria, a monument to Rusk and the largest Texian assemblage during the Texas Revolution.

One final note: At age 56, Rusk picked up his shotgun, walked out onto the grounds of his farm and shot himself in the head, Boyd wrote. A tragic end to a triumphant life.