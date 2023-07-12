Citizens Medical Center's Strike Out Cancer Jersey Auction benefit returns to Riverside Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Victoria Generals will play the Seguin River Monsters, and the players will auction off their jerseys with all proceeds going to benefit Citizens Medical Center cancer patients.
The annual event is free to the public through sponsorship by TISD and is a good time for everyone involved, said Jennifer McDaniel, Citizens Medical Center spokesperson.
"Everyone has been touched by cancer in one way or another, so the players and the fans get into every year," McDaniel said.
One notable story from last year was a man who bought multiple jerseys just a few days after his wife died from cancer to give back to others going through it, she said.
On average, the event raises $10,000-$12,000 each year, McDaniel said. The money goes directly to providing each cancer patient and their families care packages and helps make them comfortable and with their treatment.
Citizens is hoping to reach similar levels in funds raised from the event, she said.
Players will be wearing special jerseys for the event that are pink with white pinstripes, McDaniel said.
She thanked the Victoria Generals and auctioneer Justin Anderle for continuing the event each year.
"It's always an exciting night and very heartwarming," McDaniel said. "I hope everyone comes out and supports our cancer patients."