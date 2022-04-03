Stroman STEM Academy tours UHV

Daniel White, a University of Houston-Victoria assistant professor of biology and program coordinator for the UHV biology and chemistry programs, shows Stroman Middle School students a video of a roller-coaster in UHV’s visualization theater Tuesday during Stroman STEM Academy’s field trip to the campus.
About 170 students in the Stroman STEM Academy visited the UHV campus Tuesday and Wednesday and met with UHV biology, computer science and mathematics faculty to learn about STEM subjects.
Throughout the two days, the students participated in demonstrations including extracting DNA from fruit, chemistry reactions, computer robotics and magic tricks involving math.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.