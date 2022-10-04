A student brought an unloaded gun to Jackson Roosevelt Elementary School in Port Lavaca on Friday.
The student was removed from campus after the situation was reported and "immediately handled" by school and district authorities, including the Calhoun County ISD Police Department, according to a district statement.
There were no additional threats to the campus, according to the statement which was issued Friday.
The district also urged parents to remind their students about the process for reporting security issues to school staff, and that it's illegal to bring any weapons to school.
"Safety and security is everyone’s responsibility. If you see or hear about something, please say something," according to the district's statement.