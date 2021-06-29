More than 4,700 Baylor University students have been named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the spring 2021 semester.
Students honored on the dean’s list earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Crossroads residents who made the list are:
Dean’s List
Cuero: Brady R Watson, School of Music
East Bernard: William James Anderson, Hankamer School of Business; Indy M Reeves, College of Arts & Sciences
El Campo: Kamryn Olivia Ermis, Hankamer School of Business
Gonzales: Walker Daniel Jackson, School of Engineering & Computer Science
Louise: Amanda Zboril, Hankamer School of Business
Rockport: Nathaniel B Williams, College of Arts & Sciences
Telferner: Marissa Anahi Ortega, College of Arts & Sciences
Victoria: Gabriela Itzel Garza, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences; Leah M. Hurt, College of Arts & Sciences; Calder Jameson Meis, College of Arts & Sciences; Vivanna M. Nguyen, Robbins College of Health & Human Sciences
