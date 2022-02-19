The first-, second- and third-place winners of the Black History Month Poster Contest display their posters and awards Tuesday during a reception to honor the students who participated in the annual contest. The theme of this year’s contest was “Black Olympians,” and students from De Leon Elementary School in the Victoria Independent School District submitted posters that highlighted famous athletes ranging from Carl Lewis to Lebron James. The annual contest is a partnership between the University of Houston-Victoria, Victoria College and the Victoria Black History Committee Inc., and is open to all fifth-graders in Victoria. Shown from left are VC President Jennifer Kent; first-place winner Zyion Jackson, 10; second-place winner Kimberly DelaGarza, 11; third-place winner Camila Luna, 11; and UHV President Bob Glenn. The top three received scholarships to UHV and VC. Zyion received a $2,000 UHV scholarship and a $1,000 VC scholarship, Kimberly received a $1,000 UHV scholarship and a $500 VC scholarship, and Camila was given a $500 UHV scholarship and a $250 VC scholarship.
Students win scholarships in Black History poster contest
- From UHV Media Office
