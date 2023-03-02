Last month, the National Grange, an agriculture and rural community advocacy group, released a study that showed that despite cancer death rates declining nationwide, there is a growing disparity between rural and urban communities regarding cancer mortality.
The study's results, sponsored by the National Grange and conducted by the data analytics firm Xcenda using Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, found that rural areas have a 14% higher cancer mortality than urban areas nationwide.
The overwhelming trend across the report shows this disparity is due to access to treatment and early screenings.
"It basically shows what the trends that we've seen over the years, the mortality rate of rural area cancer compared to urban and suburban is increasing rather than decreasing as the general cancer rate in America decreased in the last 10 years," said Burton Eller, National Grange executive director of Grange advocacy.
There is a lot of new technology to treat cancer, including treatments that change the DNA of a cancer cell to neutralize other cancer cells. However, the greatest hope to bring down cancer mortality in rural America is early cancer screening detection, Eller said.
"It's a lot easier to treat and adds to longevity through early detection than it is to try and treat it later," he said.
Urban and suburban areas have an advantage over rural areas with ready access to clinics and hospitals, Eller said.
"Technology now in rural America is way behind urban and suburban America," he said. "Basically, the medical team have left rural America. In technology, the cutting edge stuff is happening outside rural America, and the group in rural America tend to be older and less insured and a lot farther from both treatment and detection."
However, this is one regard where the Crossroads does have an advantage over its rural counterparts nationwide, with two local cancer centers between Citizens Medical Center and DeTar Healthcare Systems.
The survival rate for nonmetro populations across five years were similar to that of metro area survival rates, according to the report.
Having these two cancer centers in the area is an incredible asset, Eller said.
"If you go to West Virginia, you're probably gonna have to drive three hours, which is not too bad, unless you got to stay. So it's not like you're driving 30 minutes down (to) the cancer center. You're driving extensively in many parts of the country," he said. "I think you're lucky around Victoria. I'm happy for those folks. We just got to get more availability for those that are, you know, five hours, six hours west of San Antonio."
Local hospital officials said they aren't surprised and are well-equipped to meet local demand but stressed the importance of early detection.
"Over the past few years, many people delayed annual exams and may have missed mammograms, colonoscopies and other important screenings. Developing a relationship with a primary care provider who can help ensure the appropriate care and screenings for those with and without risk factors is imperative to helping each of us maintain and improve our health," said Judith Barefield, DeTar Healthcare System spokesperson.
Citizens Medical Center echoed DeTar's sentiment.
"Citizens maintains close relationships with rural healthcare providers that surround Victoria and coordinates patient care seamlessly to ensure excellent outcomes while keeping patients close to home," Citizens spokesperson Jennifer McDaniel said. "Early diagnosis and intervention is key to successful cancer outcomes."
Reducing the cancer mortality gap between rural and urban areas will require Medicare accepting a lot of the new technologies for cancer detection and treatment, Eller said. Medicare covering new tests and treatments will allow rural medical facilities to bring in the latest technology, which tends to be expensive, Eller said.
Eller said an example new technology is a blood test that was developed to detect different cancers.
"The science on cancer and the science on healthcare today in amazing. It's going so fast. It just blows your mind. It does work," Eller said. "So we have put this in place. Part of it is getting tests like this approved and then getting Medicare to pay for it."