The Summer Memories; A Historical Exhibit, will be on the third floor of the UHV Library from July 5-Aug. 26.
Summertime holds different memories and traditions for everyone. Maybe it’s spending more time with family, enjoying picnics, going swimming or fishing. The public is invited to explore this photographic exhibit of summers past. For more information and to view the exhibit online, visit https://vrhc.uhv.edu.
For more information contact Brittany Rodriguez, special collections librarian or Kevin Oliver, research assistant.
