Healthy quail populations benefit Texas in a number of ways, and, in order to restore those populations, Texas will need to restore native plants destroyed by feral hogs.
Dr. Aaron Sumrall, director of research, education and outreach for Pig Brig Trap Systems, will discuss native plants for quail restoration and ecology Wednesday.
“Native wildlife provides a huge injection to the Texas economy through nature tourism, hunting and recreation, and is the life-blood of so many small towns,” Sumrall said. “Healthy populations of native species are excellent indicators of ecological health and aesthetically pleasing to land owners.”
Sumrall will discuss restoration of native plants to spur quail population growth. The culprit in this discussion is the feral hog.
“Feral hogs are on the other end of the spectrum from native wildlife. They destroy everything they touch from domestic agriculture production to native landscapes,” Sumrall said. “All too often, feral hog management is not a priority because it is not a task that comes with no challenges.”
Sumrall, 47, of Votaw, has held his position with Pig Brig Trap Systems for 15 months, he said. Prior to that, he worked at Texas A&M AgriLife Extension for 21 years.
“Wildlife and agriculture have been life-long passions and getting the opportunity to work with landowners and land managers to determine solutions to better their profitability and stewardship while enjoying their quality of life is challenging but very rewarding.”