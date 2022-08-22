Five-year-old Josiah Hollowell is convinced he's already 6 years old, even though his birthday is still a week away.
"But, I'm already bigger," he told his dad Sunday afternoon at Ethel Lee Tracy Park. Then he compared his size to some of his friends who had already turned 6.
It just didn't make much sense that he should still be 5 and bigger than them, he told his dad.
Josiah plays football in Victoria for a youth league. His dad, James Hollowell Sr., of Corpus Christi, was at the park with his two sons.
Josiah romped around the playground, while his dad taught his older brother, James Hollowell Jr., some moves on the basketball court.
The park was busy Sunday afternoon with a few young sports hopefuls getting in some practice.
The younger James attends Howell Middle School, 2502 Fannin Drive, and plays basketball in a Victoria youth league called Y3BA. His team is called the Vultures.
The league is in its nascent stage and plays games at Victoria College and other donated venues, hoping to get eventual funding for their own facility, the elder Hollowell said.
The middle school doesn't offer basketball, he said. That would come later in high school. In the meantime, he was out coaching his son before a Sunday afternoon Y3BA game at Victoria College.
James said he likes basketball because "a lot of great people play, like Kobe and Michael Jordan."
He seemed a bit nervous about his picture being taken while he played, but, with Kobe and Jordan on his mind as he grows in his sport, perhaps he'll have to get used to the attention.
"When I pass you the ball, you got to go into it," his dad encouraged him. "Go on your pivot foot....you come out and initiate contact..."
He landed a few layups before his dad said it was time to head to the game.
Nearby, close to the the park's splashpad, a 16-year-old boy passed a football to a couple younger kids from his family, D'angel Ramos, 8, and Latham Aguilar, 8.
Jaden Estrada, 16, a junior at Victoria East High School, recently moved to Victoria, with his family, from Runge.
His stepmother, Stefanie Gonzales, said the family moved because Victoria offered better sports opportunities for the kids.
Estrada will try out for the East team, she said. They wanted to catch the scrimmage on Friday, but weather canceled the event.
She and her husband Joe Manuel Estrada have 12 kids between the two of them. Also at the park with her were grandchildren and cousins.
Ramos still attends school in Runge, where he plays for a youth football league, while Aguilar attends school at Chandler Elementary in Victoria.
Both boys want to play football in Victoria, they said.
If the play at the park Sunday was an indication of what's to come, expect big things.
