CUERO — Sunday was a bit on the chilly side — 54 degrees and breezy — but sunny around noon in Cuero. One set of grandparents at Cuero Municipal Park were hoping the cool weather would have kept them — and their rambunctious 5-year-old grandson indoors. But, what 5-year-old boy was ever stopped by a chill in the air?
Certainly not Jude Ley. The hood of his gray sweatshirt was pulled up over his determined little head and he was off to the races, one might say, giving his grandparents, Kim and Tim Ley, a run for their money.
The family was one of a few enjoying the afternoon at Cuero Municipal Park, on Leonard Roy Harmon Drive, off of U.S. 87 North, Sunday afternoon.
The Leys have two sons, one who lives nearby in Cuero and one who lives in Victoria, they said.
Jude’s father, one of the two sons, lives in Cuero. He was at church at the time of the park visit, Kim Ley said.
“It is chilly and I tried to use that as an excuse not to get out, but it didn’t work,” she said, with a bit of a wink in Jude’s direction. “So, we’re at the park playing.”
She was quite serious when she said “we’re playing.” She kept apace with her grandson, even riding on playground equipment alongside the tike.
Jude goes to John C. French Elementary School and plays at the park at least once a week with his grandparents, they said.
The Ley family were mostly alone on the playground. A couple other kids did show up after a while, giving little Jude a diversion, and, perhaps, his grandmother a minute to catch her breath.
Every here and there at the park, a flower poked above the grass, seeming out of season, especially on such a sweater-weather afternoon. Bright little bursts of pink were quaking in the breeze and reaching for the sun.
Far more ducks and geese populated the place than people. They honked and quacked, waddling about, protesting the intrusion.
The lake reflected the sunlight. It glittered in the waves. Fluffy white feathers freed from the bothered fowl floated about.
A single white heron stood watch at the edge of the park lake, bringing to mind, in the still quiet, Charles Frazer’s prose: “he had become lonesome and estranged from all around him as a sad old heron standing pointless watch in the mudflats of a pond lacking frogs.”
Only, this heron was no fool — at least one toad sat sunning itself on a nearby rock. If he wasn’t careful, he was likely lunch.
The breeze carried the sounds of firm commands from the large dog park near the entrance to the municipal park.
Romie Saucedo and her 9-year-old daughter Paisley have a new family member — a black and white pup named Winter. They were at the park, teaching Winter to obey commands, they said. Their older dog, Shadow, was showing Winter how it was done.
Paisley goes to Hunt Elementary School, and she and her mom bring the dogs to the park about once a week, they said.
Paisley spoke of Winter with understandable pride. The little dog was playful but perfectly willing to buckle down and follow Paisley’s commands, earning more than a hug or two from the happy girl.