More than 300 custom cars will descend upon the Victoria Community Center for the Victoria Super Show as one of the first large car shows in the city in years, noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
The brainchild of Victoria resident Lorenzo "Lecho" Ramos, 39, the custom car show will showcase a variety of cars, musical entertainment, car hop contests and various food and entertainment vendors.
When Ramos grew up, car culture was a big deal in Victoria, particularly in his neighborhood, where there were people who tricked out their vehicles.
One day, a friend of his told him a guy down the street was installing hydraulics on his car and asked if he wanted to go see for himself, and from that day forward, he was a fan of custom vehicles.
Ramos started with his own custom low-rider bike, which he took to contests with his father around the region, doing well in each of them, he said.
The love of custom car culture just evolved from there, Ramos said. In the 1990s and 2000s, he saw car culture as a prominent fixture in Victoria, but it has slowed down ever since then, he said.
So after making connections at a car show in Las Vegas and hearing how people struggled to make car shows outside of Victoria, Ramos put his own money into the show to bring one here to Victoria.
This is the first Victoria Super Show, and Ramos has already made enough for there to be another one next year.
"I did everything that I could to bring it here," he said.
The more than 300 vehicles that will be on display run 30 custom vehicle categories from lowriders, to hot rods, to trucks and more, Ramos said. Mr. Car Show, a custom car competition organization, will handle the show's competition.
"Lowriders, we have multiple colors on, like my car, for instance. My car has 13 different shades of pink," he said. "There's never, never going to be another one exactly like it. It's physically impossible. There's no way you'll be able to duplicate it. With others, we go to a certain extent with our art to where we have handmade, custom engraved parts, and that's where you can't just go to Autozone and just get it off the shelf."
What makes these large shows unique is that people get to see one-of-one vehicles and, in some cases, are like rock stars within the custom car community, he said.
Ramos hopes that the show ends up inspiring others just like he was when he was younger. There will be vendors there who can help get them started with parts and accessories.
Aside from the car show, there will be car bounce competitions, car dance showcases and more, he said.
There will also be various food and activity vendors, including a nostalgia-fueled video game arcade, Ramos said.
Musical entertainment will include performances from musical acts such as Latin-hip-hop artists Powda, Tony Rhymez, Tha Salmex, and rap artist Swang Hard.