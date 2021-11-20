As November comes to a close and the season of giving begins, the University of Houston-Victoria is inviting the community to take part in the university’s sixth annual Giving Tuesday campaign, including the opportunity to reach a matching bonus goal.
UHV’s Giving Tuesday campaign will begin at midnight Nov. 30 and end at 11:59 p.m. that day. The fundraising event is open to all supporters of the university, including faculty, staff, students, community members and corporations. Donors can contribute a gift of any size to specific parts of the university or simply donate to the university overall. Last year’s campaign raised more than $45,000 from 256 donors.
“The holidays are a time of gratitude, and UHV is grateful to all of its supporters for their contributions and continued dedication throughout the years,” said Kelsey Norgard, UHV director of alumni relations and annual giving. “Just one donation can add necessary support to programs and services that touch the lives of students and can have an impact on their futures.”
To help encourage people to participate, the university will have a matching challenge. If UHV reaches its goal of 300 donors during Giving Tuesday, KMH Wealth Management and Keller & Associates CPAs will donate an additional $10,000 to the university. From those funds, the top seven university areas that received the most donations will be given an extra $1,000. This is the fourth year that the companies have contributed to the university’s Giving Tuesday campaign.
Giving Tuesday is a time that KMH and Keller & Associates look forward to every year, said Kyle Noack, chief financial officer of the companies. Many of the business’s employees are UHV alumni. In addition, education is an important resource for a community, and the companies want to encourage the community to support higher education.
“Our company leaders and employees feel passionately that a successful higher education institution will have a positive impact on our community and our region,” Noack said. “The matching challenge is a great way to encourage people to be part of the effort to grow our community by supporting UHV. Even if each person only gives a little, by reaching that 300-donation mark, all those small donations will have an even bigger impact thanks to the matching funds.”
Giving Tuesday donations to the university can be made on Nov. 30 by calling 361-570-4812, going to the secure website www.uhvconnect.org/donations or stopping by a UHV giving station on the UHV campus or off campus. Special prizes and giveaways will be available at the stations for those who give at least $25.
UHV Giving Tuesday booths will be available at three locations: The Box Coffee Bar, 2916 N. Laurent St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Crossroads Bank, 4611 E. Airline Road, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Aero Crafters, 309 E. Crestwood Drive, during the evening. On-campus locations will include UHV University Commons, University Center, University West and Jaguar Hall. A station also will be open in the lobby of UHV Katy, 22400 Grand Circle Blvd.
For more information about Giving Tuesday, contact Norgard at 361-570-4869 or norgardkn@uhv.edu.
